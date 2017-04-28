Alton man killed by train

A 37-year-old Alton man was killed late Thursday night when he was struck by a train.
A release from the Madison County Coroner’s Office stated someone called 911 at 10:01 p.m. after Jeremiah J. Greene was struck by the train at Alton Steel Incorporated, located at 5 Cut St.
He was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. from “multiple traumatic injuries.”
Green was not an employee of the steel company, the release stated.
Routine toxicology tests will be performed to determine whether Greene was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time he died.
His death remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department.
