Another lane reduction planned for I-55/64 near Poplar

Another lane closure is planned for westbound Interstate 55/64 between the Martin Luther King Bridge and 3rd Street in East St. Louis near the Poplar Street Bridge, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. The road is already reduced to two lanes because of ongoing work.
IDOT on Tuesday and Wednesday plans to close the left lane of westbound I-55/64 between the exit to the Martin Luther King Bridge and 3rd Street, weather permitting, the agency said.
This work is necessary to install flood prevention devices and is expected to be completed by mid-May of this year, the agency said.
Joel Cumby, an engineer for IDOT, this project is separate from the ongoing work to connect eastbound MLK Bridge traffic to westbound I-64.
The current westbound lane reductions will now start further east on the highway, Cumby said.
During the setup of this lane closure, traffic will be reduced to one lane.
After morning rush hour on Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will temporarily close the left two lanes of I-55/64 to set up the traffic control devices, IDOT said. One lane will remain open throughout each day. The middle lane is anticipated to be re-opened by 5 p.m. each evening.
IDOT said extensive delays are expected at this location during weekday morning rush hours and motorists are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.
Comments