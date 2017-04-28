Metro-East News

April 28, 2017 3:46 PM

10-year-old boy fishes 61-pound catfish out of Mississippi River

News-Democrat

A 10-year-old Quincy boy caught a catfish almost as big as him.

According to the Quincy Herald Whig, Jayden Hills hooked a 61-pound catfish wile fishing with his dad, Jason, and commercial angler Michale Matlick near Lock and Dam 21 in Quincy.

Jayden used a half-dollar sized shad and battled the fish for 20 minutes before the group could get it into the boat.

“It was one of the best days of his life. I don’t think he knew what to say. We had to go around town because it was in the back of the truck and show people.”

The fish then became dinner.

