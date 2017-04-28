Body found in Mississippi River near East Carondelet

Illinois State Police investigators are searching for answers in the death of a person whose body was found in the Mississippi River on Friday morning.
A release from the agency stated officers were called by Illinois Department of Natural Resources personnel about a body found near East Carondelet in St. Clair County in the Mississippi River. The release stated it appears the body is of a 38-year-old man wearing a dark blue shirt.
His identity will be publicly released once officials have identified the man and notified kin.
Anyone with information about his death is asked to call Special Agent David Wargo at 618-346-3765.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
