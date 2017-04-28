Man, 70, accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly charged a 70-year-old Smithton man Friday with aggravated criminal sexual abuse on a 10-year-old girl.
Allan Range is facing four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies.
Two of the alleged sexual encounters occurred in early December 2015, another allegedly occurred in March and the most recent allegedly occurred Sunday.
He was arrested Wednesday, according to court documents. Range’s bail was set at $100,000.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
