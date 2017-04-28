Akon, 3 Doors Down coming to Fair St. Louis

Hip-hop recording artist Akon and alternative rockers 3 Doors Down will lead the entertainment at this year’s Fair St. Louis.
“America’s Biggest Birthday Party,” which is July 2-4 in Forest Park, will also feature country singer Jake Owen, rapper SuperDuperKyle, veteran rockers Sister Hazel, pop-punk trio Eve 6, country music duo Dan + Shay, and country singer Matt Stillwell.
Fair St. Louis begins with the 135th VP Parade at 9:30 a.m. July 1 at Broadway and Market Streets.
The events in Forest Park begin at 1 p.m. July 2.
Fireworks conclude the event each night.
