Flash-flood warning in effect; here’s the latest weather forecast

Parts of the St. Louis region were under a flash-flood warning on Saturday, while the rest of the region was under a less-serious flash-flood watch.
The counties under the warning included Randolph in Illinois, and Dent, Perry, Iron, Madison, Washington, Phelps, Reynolds, St. Francois, and Crawford in Missouri.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis district, which covers the metro-east, has opened its emergency operations center.
The National Weather Service warned there could be periods of heavy rainfall in the area on Saturday. There’s also a possibility of heavy rainfall on Sunday.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Warmer. Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. High in the mid 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may produce heavy rainfall. Low in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce heavy rainfall. High in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Storms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Low around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. High in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. High around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Low around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. High in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Low in the mid 40s. High in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. High in the upper 60s.
