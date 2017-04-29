Residents concerned about safety as train rolls on tracks not normally used

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 No warning lights, crossing arms at St. Clair County railroad crossing Pause 1:21 MetroLink riders talk safety at SWIC station 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:30 Latest from juvenile hearing on death of Breese teen punched at party 0:54 Belleville firefighters respond to garage fire on West Main Street 3:04 St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly sues drug companies 1:00 Oliver Hamilton appears at federal courthouse for sentencing 1:36 Car in water, driver trapped, so here's what these teens did 1:04 Storms partially submerge cars and make some streets impassable in Granite City 4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A Mascoutah resident spotted a train crossing Main Street in Summerfield at 10:40 a.m. on tracks that had not been used in several months. His video shows that the crossing arm has been removed from the signals. Provided