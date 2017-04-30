New steakhouse coming to Collinsville; Highland floral shops merge

A new steakhouse in Collinsville is getting set to open soon.
The new Colton’s Steak House is scheduled to open on Monday, according to the restaurant chain’s website.
The 7,220-square-foot restaurant is at the former Ponderosa location along Eastport Plaza Drive. The Ponderosa was demolished and a new restaurant was constructed.
Colton’s Steak House is a chain of restaurants with locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.
A veterinary technician starts pet waste removal business
Chris Langdon, 33, of Mascoutah, has started Poopie Pets Waste Removal.
The small business, which has seven customers since starting in March, removes dog waste from a person’s yard.
Langdon, who works at the Mascoutah Animal Hospital as a veterinary technician assisting the veterinarians, offers one-time removal, weekly visits, and visits every other week.
Langdon said the service would be good for senior citizens, people who are disabled, or people with a busy work schedule, and have dogs at home.
He said he would serve areas between Columbia and Mascoutah and plans to step up the promotion of the business.
“We’ll be doing more aggressive marketing here soon,” Langdon said.
For more information call 618-799-2542 or go to www.poopscoop.pet.
Dog business No. 2
Jeremy Kocinski, who runs a dog waste removal service, has changed the name of the business to Dookies Dog Waste Removal Services.
The business, which started in 2015, was formerly called Pooper Trooper 618. However, another business in the Seattle area had trademarked the name, Kocinski said.
The switch to Dookies happened early in April, Kocinski said.
Dookies serves Fairview Heights, Swansea, Belleville, Shiloh and O’Fallon.
For more information go to dookies.biz or call 618-416-9340.
Highland businesses merge
Highland floral shops Carol’s Forget Me Knot and Widmer Floral & Greenhouse merged on April 13.
At the end of April, Carol Elhke, owner of Carol’s Forget Me Knot, and Robin Kampwerth, a longtime employee of Carol’s, were set to begin working full-time at the Widmer at 1619 Papin St.
Retha and Gary Turner purchased Widmer Floral, Highland’s oldest continuously operating business, last year.
Elhke, who has had her shop at 1208 Main St. for 18 years, said she has started to notice her energy waning recently. She added her husband is preparing to retire, which helped encourage the move.
“It just clicked. The timing is good for us right now,” Elhke said.
Reporter Megan Braa contributed to this article.
