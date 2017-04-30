New steakhouse coming to Collinsville; Highland floral shops merge

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Rotary club has used shoe drive for Shoeman Water Project Pause 0:31 No warning lights, crossing arms at St. Clair County railroad crossing 1:21 MetroLink riders talk safety at SWIC station 2:44 SIUE faculty request limits on loan to SIUC 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:30 Latest from juvenile hearing on death of Breese teen punched at party 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 1:52 Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft 2:49 KMOV meteorologist teaches Belleville students about weather 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Highland floral shop owners, Retha Turner of Widmer Floral and Carol Elhke of Carol's Forget Me Knot talk about their plan to merge businesses. Carol's Forget Me Knot will be open at its current location at 1208 Main Street until May 1, then business will transfer solely to the Widmer building, 1619 Papin Street. Highland is located near St. Louis in the metro-east section of southern Illinois. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com