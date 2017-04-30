This local business will help you safely recycle your old electronics

1:15 Rotary club has used shoe drive for Shoeman Water Project Pause

1:09 Two longtime Highland florists merge their businesses

1:21 MetroLink riders talk safety at SWIC station

2:02 Edwardsville business helps recycle old electronics

0:31 No warning lights, crossing arms at St. Clair County railroad crossing

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen

2:44 SIUE faculty request limits on loan to SIUC

1:40 Former No. 1 tennis player Jimmy Connors comes home to coach young players