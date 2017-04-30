Flash flood watch continues through late tonight

A flash flood watch will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for the St. Louis area, according to the National Weather Service.
Additional rainfall amounts of around one inch or more on top of the already saturated grounds and rivers and streams running at bankfull from the heavy rains the last couple of days will lead to additional flooding concerns today into tonight.
A few severe thunderstorms are also possible today and this evening, mainly across west central and southwest Illinois and east central and southeast Missouri .
Today ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 72. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Tonight ... Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night ... Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday ... Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night ... Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 70.
