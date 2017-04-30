Oklahoma man sentenced in St. Clair County on child solicitation charge

A 24-year-old Oklahoma man has been sentenced to two years probation on a charge of attempting to lure a child to have sex with him.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy A. Erfurdt in May last year on three charges. Erfundt originally pleaded guilty to those charges, which included traveling to meet a minor, soliciting a child through electronic means and indecent solicitation of a child using the internet.
Two of those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to court records, and Erfundt pleaded guilty in April to soliciting a child to meet.
Judge Randall Kelley sentenced him to 24 months probation and 50 hours of community service in addition to paying restitution to the Child Advocacy Center plus fines and court costs. Erfundt will not be allowed to use social media during his probation.
The St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney made multiple attempts recently to reach out to the alleged victim and family, but received no response, according to State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly.
