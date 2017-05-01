Flooding remains a threat despite sunshine in the forecast

Much of the metro-east remains until a flood warning until 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
A flood warning continues for the Mississippi River at St. Louis until further notice. At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the stage was 33.1 feet. Flood stage is 30 feet. The river is forecast to crest near 40.1 feet by early Wednesday morning.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday ... Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night ... Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 70.
