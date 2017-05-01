Small business event planned for Thursday in Collinsville

A free networking and small business day event is scheduled for Thursday, May 4.
The Small Business Day is being offered in conjunction with National Small Business Week and the Metro East SBDC, the Southwestern Illinois SCORE chapter.
The SCORE Small Business Day runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a free lunch & learn, break-out sessions, business roundtables, attendance prizes and complimentary welcome packets. No reservations are required, organizers said.
The event includes various presentations:
▪ Email Marketing – Bernie Rose of Constant Contact
▪ Human Capital: Key Trends & Resources – Deborah Bowman of Organized Performance
▪ Customer Acquisition – Jeff Morris of Helicx
▪ Social Media & Other Technology – Amy Thompson of Hy-Viz Marketing
▪ B2B & B2C Networking – Bryan Buesking of Alliance Technologies
▪ Small Business Risk Management Issues – Gerald Altepeter, Retired Professor/SCORE Mentor
▪ Stop Selling: Create “Buying” Environments – Ron Tanner of Confluence
Presenters are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
The event is scheduled to take place at Lindenwood University Collinsville Extension Center at 1101 Eastport Plaza Drive. For more information go to www.swillinois.score.org and click on the “Take a Workshop“ tab.
