Fight did not cause school bus crash on Illinois 161, police say

Parents of children in Mascoutah School District 19 received a call from Superintendent Craig Fiegel about a school bus crash involving 25 to 30 middle school students Tuesday morning near the intersection of Illinois 161 and Illinois 4, east of Scott Air Force Base. klandis@bnd.com