May 01, 2017

Police release ID of homeless man found dead in Mississippi River

Illinois State Police on Monday released the identity of a 37-year-old homeless man whose body was found Friday in the Mississippi River near East Carondelet.

Keith A. Warner was a homeless man from the St. Louis area, Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Mark Doiron said in a news release.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to Warner but an official report from the forensic pathologist indicating the cause of death is pending.

Anyone with information concerning the previous whereabouts of Warner is asked to contact Special Agent David Wargo of the Illinois State Police at 618-346-3765.

