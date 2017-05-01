Police search for felon featured in rape series; reported missing, suicidal

Deputies are searching for a man featured in the Belleville News-Democrat’s investigative series “Violation of Trust” that dealt with the lack of prosecution of sex crimes.
Todd M. Pinta, 37, was reported missing to the Belleville Police Department on Sunday. His family told police he had been missing and they felt he may be wanting to harm himself, according to a press release issued Monday by St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
“The family had called the sheriff’s department because they were able to track his phone to a road at 7033 Town Hall Road near Belleville. There they found his 2006 Nissan parked at the end of the road near a creek. Pinta could not be located at this time. The terrain, weather and darkness prevented any large scale search at that time,” the release stated.
His twin sister, Nicole, denied that her brother was emotionally disturbed. She speculated that he might have been a victim because she said something was amiss with his car when family members used his phone to track it to the address on Town Hall Road.
She said her brother has no connection to the property and she had no idea why he would be there.
“We just want him home,” Nicole Pinta said.
Search dogs were arriving at 4 p.m. on Monday and a police helicopter circled farm fields, the wooded areas and a creek nearby. A bridge was washed out on Town Hall Road, requiring search crews to use Eiler Road to get at distant portions of the property where Pinta’s car was found.
Searchers and dogs focused on a creek bank that Pinta may have climbed.
At the search, Fleshren said there was a creek that Pinta may have tried to cross. He said with the rail and flooding, if he was swept away either he or his body could be far from the search area.
Darrell Davis, who lives on Town Hall Road, said his dogs were barking wildly about 1:30 a.m. on Monday. He woke up and saw police and an ambulance.
Pinta was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault in 2008 after his former girlfriend, Amber Mers, accused him of a violent attack that left her hospitalized for days. Court records show that Pinta was charged with raping three women on separate occasions — all former girlfriends — but the only charge that stuck was domestic battery in Mers’ case. He served two years in prison.
In 2008, while Pinta was on parole for beating Mers, a St. Clair County grand jury indicted him on a charge of raping another Belleville woman. The first rape charge came in 2001 in St. Louis. All three sexual assault accusations resulted in formal rape charges that later were dismissed.
Pinta denied that he sexually assaulted either woman. He told reporters in 2014 that the cases were about domestic violence and said, “I could get them both to come to dinner tonight. You could take a picture.”
On Monday morning, deputies resumed their search for Pinta and found tracks indicating that Pinta may have walked back to the road. The family was also searching the area and around 2 p.m. they told police they believed they had found Pinta’s shirt on a tree branch near the creek.
With this information the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency was contacted to activate members to search the area more thoroughly search the area which is at the end of 1604 Eiler Road near Belleville. Dogs and Millstadt Fire Department conducted searches beginning at 3 p.m. on Monday.
At this time Pinta’s whereabouts are unknown, Fleshren said. If anyone knows Pinta’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to call Belleville Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
