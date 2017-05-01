Rodney Davis statement on retired miner’s health care benefits

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, issued a statement Monday about the announcement that a permanent fix to retired miners’ health care benefits will be included in the spending bill Congress is expected to consider this week:
“This is a big win for retired miners in my district and across the country. They’ve worked hard for these health benefits that were promised to them and I’m glad Congress and President Trump were finally able to find a permanent fix. While I continue to have concerns about our appropriations process, I commend leaders of both parties for coming together to support our miners.”
