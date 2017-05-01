Police search for East St. Louis woman missing for a week

A 49-year-old East St. Louis woman who works for the U.S. Postal Service in St. Louis has been missing for a week, and East St. Louis police are seeking the public’s help in trying to locate her.
Melanie Renee Tally, of 1909 Parsons Place, was reported missing about 11 a.m. Friday, East St. Louis Detective Carlos Coleman said. Tally’s 22-year-old daughter told police she last saw her mother April 23 at her job in St. Louis.
The daughter told police that her mother had been battling depression and had been experiencing some suicidal thoughts, according to police.
Tally is described as black with a light brown complexion, 5-foot-4 and weighing about 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, Coleman said. The daughter did not know what Tally was wearing before she went missing. The missing woman owns a 2008 Dodge Avenger, Illinois license plate A564244.
East St. Louis police are asking anyone who may have information on Tally’s whereabouts to contact East St. Louis Detective Jason Hicks at 618-482-6767 or St. Louis Metropolitan Police department at 314-444-2500.
