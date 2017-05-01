Metro-East News

May 01, 2017 7:30 PM

Chipotle honors teachers with a BOGO offer on Tuesday

News-Democrat

Teachers across the nation are being honored by Chipotle on Tuesday with a “buy one get one free” special just for educators.

The burrito chain’s promotion will run from 3 p.m. until close (local times) at all U.S. locations and is good on all burritos, bowls, salads or tacos.

Teachers and staff will have to show a form of school ID for the promotion. These include IDs from preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, community college, or university identifying as faculty or staff, or home school ID card.

Chipotle’s metro-east location is at 6415 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights.

