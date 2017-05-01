Janet Jackson is coming to St. Louis this fall

Janet Jackson announced her four-month, 65-city “State of the World” tour Monday — and St. Louis University’s Chaifetz Arena is on the list of concert venues.
A release from Live Nation Entertainment stated her tour will begin Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. She will be in St. Louis on Oct. 21.
Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.ticketmaster.com.
Those people who had tickets for her previous “Unbreakable” tour that are now re-scheduled will be honored at the new date.
A portion of the “Unbreakable” tour was canceled so she could prepare for the birth of her child.
“Since, she has taken the past year to enjoy pregnancy and motherhood, and is now ready to return to the live stage to give Janet fans everything they could hope for in one epic concert event,” the release stated.
The release stated Jackson has won six Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award and “dozens” of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.
