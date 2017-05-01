Archdiocese of St. Louis to ordain new auxiliary bishop

A new auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of St. Louis will be ordained during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 4431 Lindell Boulevard.
Bishop-elect Mark S. Rivituso will become bishop of the titular see of Turuzi and serve as auxiliary bishop for the diocese that contains 184 parishes and serves as the metropolitan diocese for the Ecclesiastical Province of St. Louis, which also includes the dioceses of Jefferson City, Kansas City-St. Joseph, and Springfield-Cape Girardeau.
Rivituso was named to the post March 7 by Pope Francis. Rivituso is a native of St. Louis who attended St. Mary’s High School, Cardinal Glennon College, and Kenrick School of Theology. He also earned a master’s degree and licentiate in canon law from St. Paul University in Ottawa, Canada.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis has been led by Robert J. Carlson since 2009. Former auxiliary bishop for the archdiocese was Bishop of Belleville Edward Braxton, who served in the role from 1995-2001 and now Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, who was in the post from 2001-2002.
