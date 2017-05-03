Metro-East News

May 03, 2017 4:54 PM

Another CSX train to roll through O’Fallon on Thursday morning

News-Democrat

The second CSX train in a week is expected to come through O’Fallon between 6:30-7:30 a.m. Thursday, O’Fallon police reported on their Facebook page.

CSX says it will have CSX police at each crossing for safety to drivers, according to O’Fallon police.

The first train came through on Saturday. These trains will likely continue about every other day — and could be more frequent — as CSX moves trains into storage along this line, which has been taken out of service.

CSX still owns the tracks and although it has taken them out of service, it has not abandoned them, the company said.

