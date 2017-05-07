She has few photos of her brother who died. So she wants to help families capture memories.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:44 Fire department's open house features medical helicopter landing, Q&A Pause 0:54 Pirtle's Famous Ice Cream is coming to Belleville 0:55 Waiting for water to recede in Granite City 1:30 Photo studio opens in Shiloh, emphasis on affordable 0:44 U.S. 50 west of Lebanon closed again Friday due to flooding 1:08 South Shore State Park at Carlyle Lake in extreme disrepair 0:28 Granite City mobile home park still flooded 1:09 Two longtime Highland florists merge their businesses 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 24:49 Watch Cahokia man eat 7 pounds of nachos in real time Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Johnnie Minney has opened Speak to Miss J Photos in Shiloh. She wants to offer quality photos at an affordable price. dholtmann@bnd.com