O’Fallon police search for man who fled traffic stop

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who fled a traffic stop Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Patrick Feldhake.
The man was driving away from the Walmart on U.S. 50 shortly before 8 a.m. when an O’Fallon Police Department officer attempted to pull him over for traffic violations, Feldhake said. The man then sped away, eluding the police.
Police were able to capture an image of the man from the store’s surveillance footage.
The man was last seen driving a 1990s model Trans Am with custom black rims and low-profile tires.
Anyone with information can contact O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 or send an email to Feldhake at pfeldhake@ofallon.org.
