Police search for suspect in burglary to vehicle at preschool

Police on Thursday released video of a suspect stealing property from a vehicle parked at a preschool on Fortune Boulevard.
Surveillance footage shows a suspect pulling into The Goddard School parking lot shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in a black Hyundai Santa Fe with Missouri license plates possibly starting with “PL2.” The vehicle did not have front license plates.
A suspect wearing a white T-shirt parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then entered the victim’s vehicle and stole property from inside. Police did not specify what the suspect stole.
The Shiloh Police Department said it had not received any other reports of burglaries in the area with a suspect matching the description.
Anyone with information can call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632- 9047, Ext. 1, and ask to speak with Detective Zachary Green.
