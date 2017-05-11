Police search for suspect in burglary to vehicle at preschool

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:10 Hungarian, American relatives reunited after more than 100 years Pause 1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders 0:28 Surveillance video of Goddard School vehicle burglary in Shiloh 0:41 Car crashes into building on 5200 N. Illinois St. 1:41 SIU chief on the Carbondale campus need for cash 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 0:43 Bison runs wild, before local cops forced to shoot it 2:39 SIUE loans SIUC up to $35 million 1:01 Surveillance video may snare guy taking drum 2:08 Fairmount Park horse race track in Collinsville ready for new season, same old challenges Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Surveillance video shows the driver of a black Hyundai Santa Fe with Missouri license plates parking next to the victim's vehicle, getting out, entering the other vehicle from the passenger side and taking property belonging to the victim.