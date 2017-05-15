O’Fallon man charged with sexual assault, video recording of young girl

A 53-year-old O’Fallon man is facing seven felony charges alleging he sexually abused a now 14-year-old girl for more than two years and physically attacked a then 11-year-old boy, according to court documents obtained Monday.
Those documents state that Carl Scoma is accused of sexually touching the then 12-year-old’s body and secretly recording her in the shower in her home. These allegations are in connection to events said to have occurred between January 2014 and August 2016.
Scoma has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of the girl, a Class X felony. Other charges involving the attacks on the girl include two counts of criminal sexual assault, Class 1 felonies; two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies; and unauthorized video recording, a Class 3 felony.
The O’Fallon man was also charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony in connection to an alleged attack against a 11-year-old boy in 2015. Prosecutors allege Scoma put his hands around the boy’s throat in an attempt to strangle him.
As of Monday morning, Scoma was not in custody but documents noted that when he is arrested, his bail will be $250,000.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
