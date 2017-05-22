Police still investigating cause of Alorton baby’s death

A 6-month-old Alorton girl who died earlier this week has been identified as Mariah McCorkle.
It was the second time the baby’s mother lost a child, the mother said.
Mario McCorkle, 32, said he was sleeping on a long couch in a home at 4706 McCasland Ave. and his daughter was sleeping on a shorter couch with her mother.
Kimberly Jenkins, 35, said she woke up, went to pick her daughter up and found that she was not breathing.
“I ran to the back of the house and got my mother. We rushed her to Touchette,” Kimberly Jenkins said. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. said the baby was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. Monday.
A cause of death is still under investigation by the St. Clair County Death Task Force.
Jenkins said she lost another baby the same way four years ago when she lived in Brooklyn. Tears flowed from her eyes as she tried to talk to a reporter about the devastating feeling inside of her over the loss of a second baby.
“It’s too much right now. It’s very hard,” Kimberly Jenkins said, who had five children with Mario McCorkle. She also has a 19-year-old daughter, who is not McCorkle’s. He also has two other children by someone else, he said.
As he talked about his loss, several children ran around playing. He said he will miss his little “bundle of joy.” Right now, he said it is so hard for him to accept that she is not here anymore. But, he said it will really hit him when he goes to the funeral.
“I am trying to be strong for the rest of the family, but it is hard,” he said.
McCorkle said he spent two nights at 4706 McCasland Ave., the last known address that police had on file for Mariah’s address, because the electricity was shut off at his five bedroom double wide trailer at 3930 Walnut Ave. That property and the McCasland Avenue property are both owned by ex-Alorton Mayor Randy McCallum’s wife, Gwendolyn McCallum.
Contrary to some rumored and published reports, that the McCorkles were living in the McCasland Avenue house without an inspection or an occupancy permit, McCallum said the McCorkles were not living in her McCasland Avenue house. She said the property had been rented to an Enis Cooper. But, he moved out the day before Mariah McCorkle died.
McCallum said McCorkle wanted to move into the property, and she told him he could after some work had been done there and an occupancy permit had been obtained.
McCorkle siad before he went to the McCasland Avenue residence he had been staying at a local motel.
Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503
Comments