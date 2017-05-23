More than 50,000 expected to visit Southern Illinois for solar eclipse

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Belleville fire chief offers safety tips for Memorial Day Pause 1:51 Smithton District 130 Superintendent Susan Homes is resigning 0:32 Police investigating Alorton infant's death 1:07 A look inside new O'Fallon restaurant Korean Bobsang 1:56 Toddler's death accident or homicide? Police still investigating 1:16 One dead after boat capsizes on Baldwin Lake 2:50 Cancer patients get pinpoint radiation treatments from new machine 3:08 How to bet the Kentucky Derby 2:18 Kindergarteners treat moms to Mother's Day 'spa day' 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Members of Slooh watched and captured the total solar eclipse from Indonesia on March 8, 2016. You'll be able to see a similar event this summer here in the metro-east. Slooh

Members of Slooh watched and captured the total solar eclipse from Indonesia on March 8, 2016. You'll be able to see a similar event this summer here in the metro-east. Slooh