State Sen. Paul Schimpf releases statement on budget passed by Senate

Illinois state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, released a statement on a state budget that was passed by the Illinois Senate on Tuesday:
“The Senate majority advanced an unbalanced budget based on the largest tax increase in Illinois history. That same proposal is also balanced on the backs of our public service workers, by short-changing this year’s pension payment.
“This was a huge tax increase without pro-growth reforms. The Senate majority acted in a way that breached our good-faith negotiations. I urge my Democrat colleagues to come back to the negotiating table to support the job-growing reforms that are essential for a truly balanced budget.”
Comments