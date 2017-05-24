News
Sports
Living
Classifieds
61°
Full Menu
61°
Customer Service
Site Information
Contact Us
About Us
Advertise
Advertise with Us
Media Kit
Mobile
Mobile Apps & eReaders
Mobile Alerts
Newsletters
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Instagram
YouTube
E-Edition
News
All News
Metro-east News
Business
Crime
Belleville News
Education News
Violation of Trust
O'Fallon Progress
Highland News Leader
State|Region News
Nation|World News
Politics and Government
Scott Air Force Base
Submit a News Tip
Public Salaries
Send Us Your Photographs
Sports
All Sports
Cardinals
Cheap Seats Blog
Blues
Colleges
High Schools
Recruiting
High School Football
High School Baseball/Softball
High School Basketball
Send Us Your Photographs
Politics
Politics
Elections
Living
All Living
BND Magazine
Entertainment
Food
Horoscopes
Answer Man
Special Sections
Records
Contests
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Celebrations
Send Us Your Photographs
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Glenn McCoy
Letters/Sound-off
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Shopping
Today's Hot Deal
Grocery Coupons
Today's Circulars
Service Directory
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Legals
Place Ad
Metro-East News
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:51
Belleville fire chief offers safety tips for Memorial Day
Pause
2:02
Columbia softball beats Mascoutah in regional semifinal
0:19
Police on scene at crash in Fairview Heights
2:07
Here are some challenges Ameren faces when restoring electricity during an outage
1:41
Collinsville grad wins Horseradish Festival logo design contest
3:40
Ameren Illinois ready for gas or power outages
1:51
Smithton District 130 Superintendent Susan Homes is resigning
1:41
Here's what we know about death of Breese teen
0:58
Memorial Hospital gets new hybrid operating room
0:32
Police investigating Alorton infant's death
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
He's 11 years old and marching across America, hoping to find a cure for diabetes
May 24, 2017
Noah Barnes, 11, is marching 4,000 miles across America to raise funds and awareness to cure Type 1 diabetes. Visit www.noahsmarchfoundation.org to learn more and to donate to his cause.
dholtmann@bnd.com
More Videos
1:05
He's 11 years old and marching across America, hoping to find a cure for diabetes
0:19
Police on scene at crash in Fairview Heights
2:07
Here are some challenges Ameren faces when restoring electricity during an outage
3:40
Ameren Illinois ready for gas or power outages
1:51
Belleville fire chief offers safety tips for Memorial Day
1:41
Collinsville grad wins Horseradish Festival logo design contest
1:51
Smithton District 130 Superintendent Susan Homes is resigning
3:08
How to bet the Kentucky Derby
1:13
Local O'Fallon High students pay visit to State Rep. LaToya Greenwood
1:07
A look inside new O'Fallon restaurant Korean Bobsang
4:20
Six-year-old from St. Louis begs for an end to the city's violence
0:54
A-1 Party and Wedding Rental expands to St. Louis
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital & Home Subscriptions
Digital Replica Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Mobile Options
Advertising
Place a Classified Ad
Advertise With Us
Shopping
Local Deals
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service