11-yr-old Marches across America

Robert Barnes and his son, Noah Barnes, 11, walked over 15 miles today after starting in Freeburg, Illinois. Noah is marching 4,000 miles across America to raise funds and awareness to cure Type 1 diabetes. Noah and his family began in Key West, Florida, in January and will end the journey in Blaine, WA in November. Noah and his family will stop along the way for meet ups, community events and 5K fundraisers. Noah was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at 16 months of age, and spent a week recovering in the hospital. He has been living with the daily struggle of managing his diabetes ever since. Visit www.noahsmarchfoundation.org to track Noah's journey and for more information about contributing to his cause.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Robert Barnes and his son, Noah Barnes, 11, take a break in Belleville to check Noah’s blood sugar levels. Robert keeps a close eye on Noah who has type 1 diabetes. He has been living with the his diabetes since 16 months. Robert and Noah walked over 15 miles today after starting in Freeburg, Illinois. Noah is marching 4,000 miles across America to raise funds and awareness to cure Type 1 diabetes. Noah and his family began in Key West, Florida, in January and will end the journey in Blaine, WA in November. Noah and his family will stop along the way for meet ups, community events and 5K fundraisers. Visit www.noahsmarchfoundation.org to track Noah's journey and for more information about contributing to his cause.
