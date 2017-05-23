Women’s group donates $18,000 to St. John Bosco Children’s Center

Women4given, a women’s charity group based in O’Fallon, announced it gave $18,000 to the St. Bosco Children’s Center in Belleville on Thursday.
The money will pay for a new oven, a sink, some repairs repairs and new paint, according to Caritas Family Solutions, a social services provider.
Marsha Heffner, the Executive Director for Women4given, said she was inspired to give to the center after hearing story about a boy there who’s parents had withheld food from him and was forced to watch everyone else ate.
“I thought, ‘that little boy needs this kitchen, he needs a safe environment, he needs the love and care he will receive from St John Bosco,’” Heffner said in a news release.
Donations are paid by members who give $1 a day.
Women4given also gave $1,500 to Project Compassion, which helps poor women and children, to build “Compassionate Cafe and Closet,” which will serve food to homeless people.
