May 23, 2017 7:57 PM

Women’s group donates $18,000 to St. John Bosco Children’s Center

By Casey Bischel

Women4given, a women’s charity group based in O’Fallon, announced it gave $18,000 to the St. Bosco Children’s Center in Belleville on Thursday.

The money will pay for a new oven, a sink, some repairs repairs and new paint, according to Caritas Family Solutions, a social services provider.

Marsha Heffner, the Executive Director for Women4given, said she was inspired to give to the center after hearing story about a boy there who’s parents had withheld food from him and was forced to watch everyone else ate.

“I thought, ‘that little boy needs this kitchen, he needs a safe environment, he needs the love and care he will receive from St John Bosco,’” Heffner said in a news release.

Donations are paid by members who give $1 a day.

Women4given also gave $1,500 to Project Compassion, which helps poor women and children, to build “Compassionate Cafe and Closet,” which will serve food to homeless people.

