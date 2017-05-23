This is the equipment Ameren uses to keep your power on

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 He's 11 years old and marching across America, hoping to find a cure for diabetes Pause 1:51 Belleville fire chief offers safety tips for Memorial Day 1:38 Car seat safety tips: How to choose the right seat 0:19 Police on scene at crash in Fairview Heights 3:40 Ameren Illinois ready for gas or power outages 2:07 Here are some challenges Ameren faces when restoring electricity during an outage 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:18 Fairview Heights home burglarized while family attends father's wake 1:30 Latest from juvenile hearing on death of Breese teen punched at party 0:54 Child drowns trying to hold breath at hotel pool Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Ameren Illinois Lineman Jon Coleman speaks at the utility's Belleville training facility about some of the challenges of restoring electricity during a power outage. jbustos@bnd.com

Ameren Illinois Lineman Jon Coleman speaks at the utility's Belleville training facility about some of the challenges of restoring electricity during a power outage. jbustos@bnd.com