Police on scene at crash in Fairview Heights

1:05 He's 11 years old and marching across America, hoping to find a cure for diabetes Pause

3:08 How to bet the Kentucky Derby

1:51 Belleville fire chief offers safety tips for Memorial Day

2:07 Here are some challenges Ameren faces when restoring electricity during an outage

0:32 Police investigating Alorton infant's death

3:40 Ameren Illinois ready for gas or power outages

1:37 Potter wins Best of Show at Art on the Square

1:07 A look inside new O'Fallon restaurant Korean Bobsang

2:02 Columbia softball beats Mascoutah in regional semifinal