May 23, 2017 11:28 PM

Police on scene at vehicle crash in Fairview Heights

By Casey Bischel

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

Fairview Heights police were on scene at a vehicle accident in the 6100 block of Old Collinsville Road late Tuesday night.

An Arch helicopter landed in the parking lot of nearby Metro Lock & Security, 6000 Old Collinsville Road, but information on possible injuries was not immediately available.

Police were still on scene as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

