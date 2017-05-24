Grab that umbrella, it’s going to be another wet day in the metro-east

Metro-east residents should prepare for afternoon showers and a high around 65 degrees on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service predicts a few chances of thunderstorms before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, with clear sunny skies to follow Thursday.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Saturday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Memorial Day ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Monday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
