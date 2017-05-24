What’s the best thing on every Main Street in the metro-east?

Before we get into a debate about the best place to drink, dine and shop, let’s take a moment to rediscover survivors along Main Streets in the metro-east.
No big-box store can compare to an old-fashioned drug store in the middle of town.
I’m a millennial (not quite a hipster), but I’m old enough to remember the smell of hamburgers grilling at the lunch counter near my pediatrician’s office in downtown Belleville. Maybe that’s why I’d rather eat in an historic building surrounded by old paintings and woodwork? Sure, I like big screen televisions and shiny-leather booths, too, but chain restaurants don’t have the same vibe.
That’s why I am looking for the best thing on every Main Street in the metro-east.
From hipster restaurants and bars to stunning churches and specialty shops, let me know where to go for a retro-day. I’ll explore and share your top picks in an ultimate list of places Main Streets to visit in the metro-east.
Share your suggestions on our Facebook page or send me an email at canthony@bnd.com. Of course, I’m available to chat on Twitter @CaraRAnthony, and if you really want to go old school, call me on my landline at 618-239-2471.
One more thing: Did you know Illinois is home to one of the best Main Streets in the country?
With the “Best Main Street in the Midwest” by Midwest Living magazine, and with more than 1,000 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, the small town of Galena is often described as charming. If you’re up for a road trip, the town’s Main Street is five hours away in northwestern Illinois.
Hope to hear from you soon.
