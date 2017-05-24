Graco recalls 25,494 car seats

Graco Children’s Products Inc. is recalling several models of the Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraint.
A notice on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration website said the restraints of the car seats may tear during a car accident.
“A child that is not adequately restrained in a crash has an increased risk of an injury,” the recall stated.
Because of the chance the restraints of the seat might break, the car seats fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards.
The models on recall include 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015 and 1794334.
Retailers will hand out replacement harnesses.
People who own one of the recalled car seats can call Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.safercar.gov.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
