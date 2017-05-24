Trial underway in Bottoms Up Club shooting death

A trial began Tuesday in the case of 26-year-old Tony Hampton, accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Salahudin Malik Robbins, 29, outside of the Bottoms Up Club in Brooklyn on Dec. 12, 2015.
Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Fischer told the jury in an opening statement that they would see the crime caught on “crystal-clear, color” surveillance footage and they would have no doubt about Hampton’s involvement in Robbins’ death.
Fischer said Hampton, along with his co-defendant and another man, sat in a car in the strip club’s parking lot and waited for Robbins to exit before opening fire on the man and killing him.
She said forensics would prove that Hampton’s gun fired the shots that killed Robbins.
One of Hampton’s defense attorneys, Bobby Bailey, told the jury in his opening statement that the evidence will show Hampton did in fact shoot at Robbins. But, he said, it would become clear to the jury that Hampton shot at Robbins in self-defense.
Bailey told the jury he had no doubt the evidence would prove to them that Hampton’s actions that night were justified as he was trying to save his own life, as well as the lives of his two friends.
“The doubt is always in the details,” Bailey said of the prosecution’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The trial was continuing with testimony Wednesday.
A jury found Hampton’s codefendant, 21-year-old Tiye Allen, guilty of first-degree murder in late April after a one-and-a-half-day trial in St. Clair County.
Allen will be sentenced June 13. He faces a sentence of 45 years up to life in prison.
