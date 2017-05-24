A KMOV photo showed the spray-painting on the monument.
May 24, 2017 10:10 AM

Confederate Monument spray-painted in midst of controversy

By Dana Rieck

Vandals spray-painted the Confederate Monument in Forest Park on Tuesday night a few hours after protestors and supporters clashed over whether it should be removed, KMOV reported.

Among other symbols and words, the vandals sprayed graphic language on the monument in St. Louis. A photo from KMOV also showed “Black Lives Matter” painted on the monument.

St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones created a GoFundMe page to raise $25,000 to remove the statue, KMOV reported.

