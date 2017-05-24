Confederate Monument spray-painted in midst of controversy

Vandals spray-painted the Confederate Monument in Forest Park on Tuesday night a few hours after protestors and supporters clashed over whether it should be removed, KMOV reported.
Among other symbols and words, the vandals sprayed graphic language on the monument in St. Louis. A photo from KMOV also showed “Black Lives Matter” painted on the monument.
St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones created a GoFundMe page to raise $25,000 to remove the statue, KMOV reported.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
