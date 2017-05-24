Fairview Heights police were on scene at a vehicle accident in the 6100 block of Old Collinsville Road late Tuesday night. cbischel@bnd.com
Six sent to hospital after crash in Fairview Heights

Police said six people suffered injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Fairview Heights.

It happened about 10:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Collinsville Road.

Fairview Heights Officer Tim Mueller said two vehicles collided head-on and sent six people to the hospital with injuries. They all were expected to recover.

He said officers on Wednesday were still looking into what caused the accident and would then determine whether charges should be sought.

