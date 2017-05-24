Six sent to hospital after crash in Fairview Heights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Car seat safety tips: How to choose the right seat Pause 1:10 Take a step back into the past with Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk 1:18 Fairview Heights home burglarized while family attends father's wake 0:19 Police on scene at crash in Fairview Heights 3:44 Chief Judge Gleeson comments on Judge Duebbert 1:28 Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner stops in metro-east 2:07 Here are some challenges Ameren faces when restoring electricity during an outage 0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America 1:51 Smithton District 130 Superintendent Susan Homes is resigning 1:05 He's 11 years old and marching across America, hoping to find a cure for diabetes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Fairview Heights police were on scene at a vehicle accident in the 6100 block of Old Collinsville Road late Tuesday night. cbischel@bnd.com

