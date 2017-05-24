Widow of election winner named Caseyville township supervisor

The widow of the winner of April’s Caseyville Township supervisor election has taken over the job.
Debbie Donovan has been named by the township board’s trustees to serve the term won by her husband, Richard Donovan, who died after complications from heart valve replacement surgery several weeks after the election but before he could take office.
Richard Donovan, who defeated the incumbent supervisor Bruce Canty, was scheduled to be sworn in May 15, along with the trustees.
Debbie Donovan becomes the first female supervisor in Caseyville Township, said Trustee John Wilson. She was selected last week.
“Well, No. 1, she showed great interest in (the position), and certainly during our campaign she worked closely with us and Rick on some of the ideas we had as a group,” Wilson said. “We thought she would be a good candidate to lead us on for the next four years.”
The supervisor position pays $30,000 a year, which is a reduction from the $50,000-a-year pay during the previous term.
Shortly after Richard Donovan died, Debbie Donovan said she was interested in filling the position.
“I’d like to carry on with his plans,” Debbie Donovan said in an interview earlier this month. “I just feel like I don’t want everything to get lost.”
