13-pound baby born in O’Fallon, Mo.

A 13-pound baby was born three weeks ago in O’Fallon, Mo., Fox 2 reported.
Finnis Steven Flaugher was born to Joe and Lauren Flaugher after 9 hours and 20 minutes of labor.
“At first, I honestly could not believe it,” Lauren told Fox 2. “I kept saying that’s wrong, the scale cannot be right, this isn’t right. And they said, ‘No, that’s right. That’s actually true.’”
Finnis was born at the Birth and Wellness Center in O’Fallon.
“He’s very calm; he’s very laid back,” Joe Flaugher said. “He’s pretty low maintenance.”
