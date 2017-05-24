Metro-East News

May 24, 2017 3:59 PM

13-pound baby born in O’Fallon, Mo.

News-Democrat

A 13-pound baby was born three weeks ago in O’Fallon, Mo., Fox 2 reported.

Finnis Steven Flaugher was born to Joe and Lauren Flaugher after 9 hours and 20 minutes of labor.

“At first, I honestly could not believe it,” Lauren told Fox 2. “I kept saying that’s wrong, the scale cannot be right, this isn’t right. And they said, ‘No, that’s right. That’s actually true.’”

Finnis was born at the Birth and Wellness Center in O’Fallon.

“He’s very calm; he’s very laid back,” Joe Flaugher said. “He’s pretty low maintenance.”

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a step back into the past with Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk

Take a step back into the past with Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk 1:10

Take a step back into the past with Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk
Car seat safety tips: How to choose the right seat 1:38

Car seat safety tips: How to choose the right seat
He's 11 years old and marching across America, hoping to find a cure for diabetes 1:05

He's 11 years old and marching across America, hoping to find a cure for diabetes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos