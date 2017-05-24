Metro-East News

May 24, 2017 4:31 PM

St. Clair County Health Department to collect hazardous materials

News-Democrat

The St. Clair County Health Department will have an event in June at which people can recycle hazardous household materials, the Health Department announced.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Melvin Price Memorial Park in Swansea.

The event is free. Not every hazardous material will be accepted.

Here is a list of what people cannot bring: latex paint, used tires, agricultural waste, business wastes, explosives, fireworks, smoke detective, farm machinery oil, medical wastes.

Here is a list of items people can bring: aerosol paints, household batteries, antifreeze, automotive batteries, hobby chemicals, household cleaning products, pool chemicals, lawn fertilizers and chemicals, cleaning solvents, drain cleaners, mercury-containing items, motor oil, oil-based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, paint thinners, gasoline, pesticides, herbicides and insecticides, old medicines and pharmaceuticals, propane tanks, fire extinguishers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a step back into the past with Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk

Take a step back into the past with Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk 1:10

Take a step back into the past with Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk
Car seat safety tips: How to choose the right seat 1:38

Car seat safety tips: How to choose the right seat
He's 11 years old and marching across America, hoping to find a cure for diabetes 1:05

He's 11 years old and marching across America, hoping to find a cure for diabetes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos