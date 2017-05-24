St. Clair County Health Department to collect hazardous materials

The St. Clair County Health Department will have an event in June at which people can recycle hazardous household materials, the Health Department announced.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Melvin Price Memorial Park in Swansea.
The event is free. Not every hazardous material will be accepted.
Here is a list of what people cannot bring: latex paint, used tires, agricultural waste, business wastes, explosives, fireworks, smoke detective, farm machinery oil, medical wastes.
Here is a list of items people can bring: aerosol paints, household batteries, antifreeze, automotive batteries, hobby chemicals, household cleaning products, pool chemicals, lawn fertilizers and chemicals, cleaning solvents, drain cleaners, mercury-containing items, motor oil, oil-based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, paint thinners, gasoline, pesticides, herbicides and insecticides, old medicines and pharmaceuticals, propane tanks, fire extinguishers.
