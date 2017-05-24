O’Fallon man hit, spit at officers at Memorial Hospital East, police say

A 24-year-old O’Fallon man spit at and hit police officers at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh earlier this week, according to charges filed Wednesday.
Ryan Y. Ashford, of the 1500 block of Sinking Springs Drive, faces three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of resisting a peace officer.
Police responded to one of the hospital’s emergency rooms Monday to a report of a combative patient. When police confronted Ashford in the emergency room, he attempted to flee and became combative.
Charges allege Ashford struck one officer in the head and spit in his face. Ashford is also accused of kneeing another officer in the groin. He also refused to be handcuffed.
One of the officers suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Memorial East.
St. Clair County Judge Jan Fiss set Ashford’s bond at $75,000. Ashford is currently in custody in the St. Clair County Jail.
Aggravated battery is a Class 2 criminal felony. Resisting a peace officer is a Class A misdemeanor.
Comments