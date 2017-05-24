Michael Brown’s mother to receive high school diploma

The mother of Michael Brown, whose death by a police officer in 2014 contributed to civil-rights protests about law-enforcement abuses, is scheduled to receive her high school diploma on Friday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Lezley McSpadden, will get her diploma from the Jennings School District, which began an adult education program after collaborating with McSpadden’s nonprofit organization in the fall.
McSpadden had dropped out of high school to raise her son, the Post-Dispatch reported.
“What better way is it to honor your son than to get the degree he got?” Jennings Superintendent Art McCoy said.
McSpadden’s 18-year-old daughter is also scheduled to receive her diploma on Friday. The graduation is at Chaifetz Arena.
