Rodney Davis statement on CBO’s analysis of GOP health care law

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, issued a statement on Wednesday about the American Health Care Act, the Republican health plan that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office stated Wednesday would cause 23 million Americans to lose health insurance over 10 years:
“Twenty-nine million people currently do not have insurance coverage under Obamacare even though they are mandated by law — more people would rather pay a fine than purchase costly health insurance.
“This is not surprising considering premiums have risen by 108 percent in Illinois since 2013. It’s not enough to just offer people coverage, it needs to be insurance people can actually afford to buy and afford to use.
“The CBO score confirms that this bill will lower the premiums in the individual market but we want to go further by also expanding group coverage, something the CBO cannot take into account because of this bill’s limitations. We have more work to do to reform our broken health care system but the American Health Care Act is a good start to lowering costs.”
