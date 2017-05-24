Granite City man charged in armed robbery

Madison County prosecutors have charged a Granite City man with armed robbery and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Devron White, 21, is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery on April 25 and a report of shots being fired on May 20.
Detective Lt. Nick Novacich wrote in a news release that officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on April 25 in the 2200 block of Benton Street.
Then, about a month later, on May 20, Granite City police officers investigated a disturbance in the 2000 block of Adams Street where a gun was shot.
Detectives determined through witness descriptions that What was the suspect in both cases, police said.
They arrested White on Wednesday at his Granite City home.
White was charged with armed robbery, a class X felony and reckless discharge of a firearm, a class 4 felony.
Judge Jennifer Hightower set White’s bail at $150,000.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
