Enjoy the beautiful weather while you can. Thunderstorms are likely this weekend.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Memorial Day ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
